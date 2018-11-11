Aerosmith’s Joe Perry rushed to hospital after performing with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performs at the Keep Memory Alive foundation's "Power of Love Gala" celebrating Muhammad Ali's 70th birthday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena February 18, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and the Muhammad Ali Center. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)
NEW YORK — Aerosmith’s Joe Perry was rushed to the hospital after performing with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden Saturday night, according to multiple media reports.
According to TMZ, the 68-year-old guitarist had just finished “Walk This Way” with Billy Joel on stage and went back to his dressing room when he reportedly collapsed.
Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed Perry to the hospital. His condition is not known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.