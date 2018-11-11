× Aerosmith’s Joe Perry rushed to hospital after performing with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — Aerosmith’s Joe Perry was rushed to the hospital after performing with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden Saturday night, according to multiple media reports.

According to TMZ, the 68-year-old guitarist had just finished “Walk This Way” with Billy Joel on stage and went back to his dressing room when he reportedly collapsed.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed Perry to the hospital. His condition is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.