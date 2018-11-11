16-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Huntington, police looking for attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON, NY — A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man early Sunday morning, Suffolk County Police Department officials said.

She was with a friend on Prospect Street, just off of Main Street, around 1:15 a.m. when she was attacked, a police spokesperson said. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have no released a photo or sketch of the attacker, but he's described as being in his early 20s. The man has acne and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. The fled on foot toward Main Street.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.