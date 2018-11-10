VIDEO: Man chokes, robs woman inside Manhattan meat shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man who attacked and robbed a woman inside of a meat shop in Midtown, police said Saturday.

Police said the man entered Quality Meats, located on 58 Street, through a side entrance and entered the basement on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

Once inside, the perp punched a 35-year-old woman in her left eye and put her into a chokehold in the managers office, police said.

The attacker then demanded money and stole $40 from the victims backpack before running away.

The woman was treated at the hospital for swelling and bruising to her eye.

Police describe the man as being about 5-foot-7 , around 180 pounds with black hear. He was las seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and a winter hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).