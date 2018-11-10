Residents at Stone Creek Towers in Brooklyn living with no heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — When the temperatures dip into the 30s, we all feel the cold. But there is one housing complex in Brooklyn where it is bone-chilling indoors.

“My bedroom is so cold,” a 77-year-old grandmother told PIX11. She says for six days now her 16th floor apartment in Spring Creek Towers in the G2 building has been so cold it’s been making her sick.

She has been wearing three layers of clothing and a wool cap to bed every night and her children and grandchildren are worried about her health.

“I have backache and chills,” the grandmother told PIX11.

Her grandson, Omoniyi Omotoye, wants to make sure the heat is restored soon. “We’ve been calling and calling, but so far, nothing has been done,” he added.

Throughout the 50 buildings of the complex also known as Starrett City, residents are complaining about lack of heat as the weather gets colder and colder.

“It’s been like this for months and now it is getting really cold,” Keenan Sewell, a resident of Spring Creek Towers, told PIX11. “And nothing is being done.”

Plastered throughout the buildings for the 14,000 residents to see is a notice from Spring Creek Towers management saying they are aware that heat is not being delivered to its maximum capacity because of air pockets in some buildings’ risers.

The buildings management is asking residents to call maintenance so plumbers can come to individual apartments to fix the problem.

“I went to management and I’ve been calling and calling and they don’t do anything,” a resident who did not want to give her name told PIX11. “And it’s freezing like hell.”

The phone number to call the building's management is 718-240-4646.