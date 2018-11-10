Man, 86, dies after being hit by car while crossing Queens street: NYPD

FLUSHING, Queens — A man has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Queens, the NYPD said Saturday.

The 86-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing the street at Parsons Boulevard and 28th Avenue in the Flushing section of Queens at about 5 p.m.

The victim suffered trauma to his body and head and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was questioned by the NYPD.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.