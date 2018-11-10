Inside the tiny house movement in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CATSKILLS – New Yorkers are used to tiny apartments, but what about tiny houses?

The tiny homes trend, which has become increasingly popular worldwide, is gaining some traction across New York. The movement is defined as living in a space less than 600 square feet.

In fact, a survey by the National Association of Home Builders shows that more than half of Americans would consider living in the miniature home, most of them millennials.

Jessica Mokhiber is among those across the tri-state to ditch her "normal-sized" house for a new residence on wheels. Mokhiber shares details of her and her husband's Catskills home they designed through Tiny Houses of New York.

Recent statistics show that the trend is expected to increase globally by seven percent over the next few years.

Mokhiber believes the novelty space offers financial freedom and a more sustainable way of life.

"If you really want to be environmentalist, do you want to walk the walk too?" Mokhiber said.