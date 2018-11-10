Freeze warning issued in parts of Westchester and New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A freeze warning was issued for parts of Westchester and New Jersey, lasting from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials say southern Westchester County is expected to have temperatures reach the lower 40s, but wind chill values will steadily drop from the mid 30s in the morning to around 30 degrees in the evening.

Eastern Essex and Hudson County are under warning in New Jersey, with temperatures dropping below 30 degrees.

A cold front will sweep through the region bringing rain that could be locally heavy at times.

Wind chills could be the coldest of the season thus far. While temperature could moderate at the start of next week, another storm system will bring back the rain and wind.

The winds calm down on Sunday afternoon as high pressure spreads into northeast. Still, it will remain cold with highs only in the mid 40s under a sunny sky. Wind chill values will climb back into the mid to upper 30s.

On Monday, we moderate back into the lower 50s, but clouds will start to increase late in the day. This is all due to another storm system that will bring more rain and wind on Tuesday. Areas well north and west could even get snow once again as the storm approaches from the southwest.