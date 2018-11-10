2 dead in wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens— Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Queens that killed a man and a woman early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision near 43 Avenue and 38 Street around 3:35 a.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 22-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, unconscious and unresponsive, lying in the road with severe body trauma, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where they were both pronounced deceased.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the male was operating a 2018 Suzuki DRZ motorcycle with the female as the rear passenger.

They were traveling southbound on 43 Avenue in the wrong direction at an apparent high rate of speed along the one-way street, police said.

The motorcycle struck a red Ford E250 van, operated by a 27-year-old male, traveling northbound on 43 Avenue, the investigation revealed.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and refused medical attention.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).