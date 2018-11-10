🌲It’s here! 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives

MANHATTAN— The 2018 Rockefeller Christmas Tree has arrived, kicking off the holiday season in New York City.

The Norway spruce, which stands about 72-feet-tall and weighs nearly 12-tons, made the 65-mile journey on a flatbed trailer from the Wallkill home of Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez on Saturday morning.

The iconic holiday symbol was erected by a crane into it’s traditional place at Rockefeller Center around 10 a.m.

The tree will be decorated with 50,00 LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

The Christmas spruce will be lit in a televised ceremony Nov. 28.

Millions of people are expected to visit the tree that will stay up till Jan. 7.