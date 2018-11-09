Tracy Morgan emotionally accepts the gold key to Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN – Comedian Tracy Morgan was honored with a foot-long key to his hometown of Brooklyn on Friday.

The Emmy-nominated actor held back tears as he accepted the award.

"I don't even know what to say man," Morgan said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams rewarded the "30 Rock" star for his contributions to the community. This includes his assistance with rebuilding local parks and basketball courts.

"They can not only bounce a basketball on the court, but they can wear a black rope on the Supreme Court... you can play the right way in our community because of this brother." Adams said.

Rapper Method Man was among Morgan's supporters at the event, along with his wife and other family members. He was raised in Bedford-Stuyvesant before starring in "Saturday Night Live" for seven seasons.

During the ceremony, Morgan reflected on his nearly fatal car crash in 2014 on the New Jersey Turnpike. The incident left him in a coma and resulted in the death of 62-year-old comedian James McNair.

The honor comes a day before the legendary comic celebrates his 50th birthday.