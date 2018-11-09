Shots fired near Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj California music video set: report

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Shots were fired near the music video set for rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj in California, TMZ and The Blast reported Friday.

The shooting happened near a home on Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills where Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, and Kanye West were filming late Thursday, sources told The Blast. Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, was reportedly not at the set at the time.

PIX11 has reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department for comment.

Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, also posted about the shooting on Instagram.

Jackson, who often works with Hernandez and posts images on social media of the rappers together, included an image of a window that was apparently struck by a bullet. It was not clear if this happened during Thursday’s incident.

Kanye West tweeted about the incident Friday, thanking people for their prayers.

He said “our family is safe and close.”

Shots were fired near the set of a music video featuring Hernandez and Jackson in Brooklyn back in August, officials said at the time. The rappers did not appear to be the targets in that incident.