New York City internship turns high school students into art impresarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know what you wanted your career to be when you were in high school?

New York high school students are getting a chance to explore their passions in a unique internship program that's opening their eyes.

These teens have taken over The Met! It's part of their internship at Teen Producers. They not only perform, but help produce the entire event.

This unique program was created in part by Ava Lehrer at the 92nd Street Y.

Teen producers is a two-year career exploration and mentorship program for New York City public high school students who are passionate about the arts.

Carla Ellis says the program has helped her realized that she can infuse both interests and passions into a job later in life.

Besides giving them hands on experience in production, performance, and exposing them to cultural events around the city.

The program also prepares teens for the college application process.

The culmination of their two-year internship? The students design and produce a live arts event that is live streamed globally.

It's an amazing program that's become a lifelong building block for these teens.