Mother, baby burned in Bronx fire; person in custody

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A mother and her baby were seriously injured in a fast-moving fire in the Bronx, police said Friday.

Fire officials responded to a fire at an apartment building near the intersection of East 236 Street and Furman Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman and a baby boy suffering from burns to their bodies, police said.

The mother and infant were transported to the hospital.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic in nature and are working to clarify the details.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

