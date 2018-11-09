Meet the handbag fairy godmother who is inspiring new designers to join her trade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an accessory most women won't leave the house without — no, not your cellphone, your purse!

Women's handbag sales in the U.S. is an $8.3 billion industry -- and our Changemaker, dubbed "the handbag fairy godmother," wants to help you get into the mix.

Emily Blumenthal loves handbags and knows how personal finding the right bag can be for each woman.

“It’s like trying on jeans, make the same faces, check the butt go up or down a size," she said.

Blumenthal is a former handbag designer.

Her most successful piece— the Yasmena — which Sarah Jessica Parker carried in an episode of “Sex and the City.”

After a merchandising deal that went south, Emily wrote the book "Handbag Designer 101.” It's the bible when it comes to every aspect of what it takes to become a handbag designer.

That's when she got the idea to put her words into action and create the Independent Handbag Awards.

The "best overall" winner, which is chosen by celebrities handbag designers, get their bag picked up by a national department store.

Winners have gone on to great success — former winner Katherine Kwei is stocked in boutiques around the world.

What's the secret to success? Blumenthal says making sure your purse is not only a want, but a need.

If you want to get your handbags in front of the judges you can enter your application for consideration this January.

The next awards ceremony is in June of next year.