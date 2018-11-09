Joe Lhota resigns as MTA chairman

NEW YORK — Joe Lhota has resigned at the chairman of the MTA, Lhota and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

The surprise move comes a week after Lhota expressed his intention to stay with the MTA.

Lhota was appointed chairman last year, and served as chairman from January to December 2012, according to his online bio.

During his time as chairman, Lhota also served as senior vice president, vice dean and chief of staff at NYU Langone Health.

Lhota first acknowledged the resignation publicly by retweeting Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s acknowledgement of the decision: “Joe Lhota has dedicated decades of his life to public service culminating in two tours of duty at the helm of the MTA. He stabilized the subway system, appointed a new leadership structure, and led with a steady hand during some of the agency’s most challenging moments.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Lhota provided a statement.

In part, Lhota thanks Cuomo and lauded his accomplishments while saying New York City’s transit system has “a long way to go to achieve the performance that New Yorkers demand and deserve.”

The Riders Alliance, a group that aims to organize public transit riders and “hold public officials accountable,” according to the group’s website, acknowledged Lhota’s resignation and immediately called on Cuomo to appoint a replacement.

“We thank Joe Lhota for his second tour of service to transit riders. The chairman’s job is important but the person who will really determine the future of public transit was just reelected on Tuesday. Governor Cuomo needs to appoint a capable chair, but most importantly he has to pass a funding package that will make the MTA’s Fast Forward modernization plan a reality,” Executive Director of the Riders Alliance John Raskin said.