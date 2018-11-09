4 injured, including 2 officers, after manhole explodes under parked car in the Bronx

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Four people were injured after a manhole exploded under a parked car in the Bronx Friday night, officials said.

Two officers responded to the scene at St. Ann’s Avenue and East 156 Street in the Woodstock section of the Bronx at about 7:15 p.m. The responding officers as well as two civilians suffered minor injuries from the incident.

They were all transported to a hospital.

Officials removed the damaged car over the manhole and crews from Con Edison were sent to assess the damage.

No outages were reported as a result of the incident.