Exclusive: Man pushed onto tracks in random subway attack in NYC

LOWER MANHATTAN — In an apparently random attack, a man threw a fellow subway commuter on to the tracks Friday morning at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall stop and now police are looking for the alleged atacker.

“I was crossing the platform and someone grab me from behind and threw me onto the tracks,” said 55-year-old Edwin Pinez of Staten Island. “I was knocked out, wobbly and could not get up. Somebody went in the tracks and picked me up.”

Cell phone video captured the very end of the rescue effort on the uptown 6-train tracks. Other commuters on the platform got an oncoming train to stop in time.

"I don’t know who he was," Pinez said. "I didn’t get a chance to look at him either. I was numb."

Police only have that vague grey clothing description of the suspect who apparently walked away like nothing happened after the random attack. Officials are searching through MTA camera to find out more information. .

Pinez escaped the ordeal with bumps bruises and a pretty nasty cut to his lip requiring stitches.

"I got to say thank you to a lot of people," Pinez said. "There’s nothing good about the situation but they made it better they made it better."