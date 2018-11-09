Brooklyn Borough President calls for increased security during holiday shopping season following deadly store shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN—A busy Brooklyn Target store was the scene of a tense standoff between rival gangs which led to a deadly shooting.

Exclusive footage obtained by PIX11 shows a dispute between the rival robbery crews, including a person wielding a machete as well as the gunman.

Police say they were known criminals.

Innocent shoppers and workers at The City Point Mall were forced to flee the gang violence late Wednesday night, police said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is urging the city to devote more NYPD resources to Downtown Brooklyn ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"One should not enter the Target store and be the target of a crime," Adams said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this year, two gang members were convicted of killing a teen outside of an Applebee's restaurant on Flatbush Avenue back in 2015.

"We're calling on the police department to give the captain of this precinct the amount of manpower he needs during the holiday season to insure a level of safety," Adams continued.

Lately the area has seen an increase in crime, according to the latest crime data.

In the summer of 2017, two innocent bystanders were shot in Fulton street after a street fight near a Gap store as five suspects fled the scene.

This year, the number of people shot in the neighborhood has spiked nearly 60 percent, while robberies are slightly up as well, according to police officials.