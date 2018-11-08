VIDEO: Man punched, kicked outside Brooklyn store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Authorities are investigating an assault outside a Brooklyn store Tuesday afternoon.

A 55-year-old man was approached and attacked in front of 1314 Avenue J in Midwood at about 3:15 p.m., said police.

The attacker allegedly punched and kicked the victim, police said.

Police say the victim is Jewish, and the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident “out of an abundance of caution.”

The NYPD saw an uptick in hate crimes, particularly those targeting Jewish communities, authorities said.

Police reported 309 hate crimes from January to October, compared to 297 in 2017. This year alone, 159 - more than half - were anti-Semitic.