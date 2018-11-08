Student stabbed outside Queens school, 2nd student in custody: police sources

ELMHURST, Queens — A student was stabbed in the chest outside a Queens school Thursday and a second student is in custody, police sources tell PIX11.

Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Civic Leadership Academy on 94th St. in Elmhurst, according to the school safety union.

Several students were fighting when the victim was stabbed in the chest with a knife, according to police sources.

The victim was conscious when taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, sources said. Sources initially said the victim was a female, but later saidshe or he has long hair and they are unsure of the person’s gender.

A second student has been taken into custody, sources said.

The ages of those involved were not immediately made available.