Paws of War celebrates veterans and their pets

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — The Paws Of War veterinary care van will be rolling into Hauppauge Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to service Veterans and First Responders service animals and pets for free.

“We know how price can prohibit these valuable community members from caring for their animals. So four years ago we started multiple programs to help our Veterans and First Responders,” explains Robert Misseri, co-founder of the charity.

They also assist these members in finding service animals to assist with any physical or emotional ailment, including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizures and anxiety.

So far, 70 animals have been united with service members.

Currently serving only New York, Paws of War is hoping to expand that with dreams of making this a nationwide charity.

Their Vets-to-Vet van is making its maiden voyage.

More visits are planned at VA Hospitals, community centers and other areas to easily connect service members to free, donated veterinary care.

Misseri says they operate by donations and veterinarians donating their medical expertise.

“We know there’s a lot of respect and love for these men and women who are serving and have served our nation and local communities. We have faith we’ll get what we need to help,” says Misseri.

To be connected to their services, click here.