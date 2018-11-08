Men sought in connection to stabbing death of Army vet in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two men are sought in connection to the stabbing death of an Army veteran and an attack on his father last month in Harlem, police said Thursday.

Christopher and James Saunders were identified by police as the wanted men. Images of the men taken during previous arrests were released.

Army veteran Hason Correa, 35, was stabbed in front of a building near the intersection of West 152nd Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard the night of Friday, Oct. 19, police said. Correa, a Bronx father of three young children, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s father, Wesley Correa, 56, was also stabbed but is expected to survive, officials said at the time.

Ten days after the incident, Mary Saunders, 37, was charged with murder and gang assault in connection to the incident, police said.

It is not clear what connection Christopher and James Saunders might have to the stabbing.

Christopher Saunders is 36 and described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighing about 175 pounds.

James Saunders is 32 and described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 155 pounds.

