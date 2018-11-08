Deadly California mass shooting: What we know about the gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The man who opened fire at a California bar Wednesday night was 29 years old, and deployed a smoke device and used a .45-caliber handgun, an official tells the Associated Press.

Thirteen people, including the gunman, were killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles.

The official declined to provide any other details, speaking on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to publicly discuss the investigation.

Authorities and witnesses say the gunman wore dark clothing and didn't say anything as he fired inside the bar.

Hundreds of people fled, some breaking windows and jumping out of second-floor windows to escape.

The sergeant who died has been identified as 29-year Ventura County Sheriff's veteran Ron Helus.