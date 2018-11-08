Choir director takes Long Island high school to new musical heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONDALE, NY — Lynette Carr-Hicks is the woman behind champions.

She’s the choir director for the Rhythm of the Knight Uniondale High School Show Choir, and they are the grand champions of the 2018 Show Choir National Finals.

Winning the championship blew her mind, because back in 2007, there was no show choir at the school, and that's when she started working her magic.

Once the kids started performing, and winning, everyone wanted to be in the Show Choir.

But it's not just the championships, singing, dancing and acting that draws people to the group.

Maya Noel says it paved the way for her to find herself and gave her purpose.

There's also the personal bond that Lynette has created with her students.

Jahnae Pitter loves Lynette so much, she even calls her, her second mom and her inspiration.

The students are preparing for their big fundraiser, Legends tribute, but retaining their title is always on their minds.