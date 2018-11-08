Californians vote for abolishing Daylight Saving Time

SACRAMENTO (KOVR ) — It looks like Californians are tired of resetting those clocks.

Proposition 7 passed overwhelmingly Tuesday night with Californians choosing to end Daylight Saving Time. But it’s not a done deal just yet.

“I hate daylight saving because I hate the change,” said Jessie Cool. “My body’s set and I’m ready to go.”

“I think it’s terrible,” said Rakeem Jelani. “Daylight Saving Time should be abolished because it disrupts our life tremendously switching back and forth.”

Sixty percent of voters agreed: they want one time in California no matter the season.

“I don’t like Daylight Saving Time,” said Jeffrey Alan Lore. “It disrupts me every fall. I don’t think we should have it.”

But others say if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

“I voted no [on Prop 7],” said Lore’s running partner Darry O’Brien. “Love the change. In the springtime, it’s something to look forward to.”

But not so fast. CBS13 political analyst Gary Dietrich says it’s going to take more than one proposition to freeze the clocks in California.

“There’s not going to be any immediate changes,” he said. “It’s got to go through a process if there are going to be any changes.”

Next it goes to the state legislature and needs a two-thirds vote to pass. And if it does pass, it needs federal approval.

“We have a long ways to go before you can monkey around with your clocks,” Dietrich said.

Then the question becomes: will we keep Daylight Saving Time or keep Standard Time?

“I want Daylight Saving Time 365,” Lore said. “I want it to be the way it just was before we just changed it!”

“I want it to be the time that the heavens tell us it is,” Jelani said.

Dietrich says it’s another decision for lawmakers to make.

“I kind of like the change honestly so I voted against [Prop 7],” said Allie Reyes. “But since the people voted for it, I hope that something changes because your vote should matter. And if Arizona already does it, it shouldn’t matter too much, I guess.”

And she’s right: in Arizona and Hawaii, the time stays the same.

“Yay, you guys are going to be normal like us,” said Debi Austin, who lives in Waikiki. “We don’t have to worry about turning our clock backwards and forwards, we’re always the same!”

And Jelani hopes the Golden State is next.

“Well, we should be No. 3,” he said.

The legislature is back in session in January but Dietrich says it may not be a top priority for lawmakers once they’re back at work.