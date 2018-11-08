Arrest made in armed robbery, sexual assault of woman in Inwood park

INWOOD, Manhattan — A man was arrested for allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Manhattan Monday.

Alian Puello, 18, was taken into custody and faces charges of robbery, criminal sex act and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was walking along West 218th Street and Indian Road inside the Inwood Hill Park at about 6:25 p.m., when Puello approached her and displayed a firearm.

Puello then forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and phone and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Police took Puello into custody Wednesday night.