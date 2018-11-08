1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey, authorities say

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — At least one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate-80 highway in New Jersey Thursday morning, authorities said.

State Police responded to the westbound highway near exit 47 in Parsippany shortly after 4 a.m.

Officials told PIX11 at least one person is dead.

Authorities said multiple vehicles are involved, and partial lanes are closed.

Those driving are told to plan an alternate route. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

No additional information was immediately available.