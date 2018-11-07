Video shows boys throw pipe into Brooklyn synagogue window, knock off teen’s hat: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Video was released Tuesday showing a group of boys throwing a pipe into a the window of a synagogue and knocking the hat off a boy in the area, police said.

The incidents happened at the Synagogue Volkan on Franklin Avenue on Saturday, according to police, who estimate the perpetrators to be 12 to 15 years old.

Six boys are seen standing outside the synagogue when one of them takes a metal pipe from another boy, and throws it into a front window causing damage, according to police and surveillance video.

The boys immediately fled southbound on Franklin, and knocked over a 10-year-old girl in the process, injuring her, police said.

Additional video later obtained showed one of the boys knocking the hat off a 14-year-old boy, according to police.

Two of the six boys wore red or orange sweatshirts, and the boys seen throwing the pipe and hitting the hat were wearing similar attire, but it is not clear if it is the same child.

The incidents happened as NYPD statistics showed an uptick in hate crimes in October when compared to the previous year.

There were 309 reported hate crimes that month, with 159 being committed against Jewish people, according to NYPD statistics. Among the reported crimes, several local synagogues were vandalized.

The latest incidents were not included in these statistics since each occurred in November.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).