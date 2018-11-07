7 train service resumes after person struck by train

NEW YORK — Service on the No. 7 line has resumed with delays in both directions Wednesday morning after a person was struck by a train.

According to authorities, the person was struck at Grand Central-42nd Street.

The victim is alert and conscious, police said.

During police investigation, 7 train service was temporarily suspended into Manhattan. The last stop on some 34 Street-bound 7 trains was Queensboro Plaza or Hunters Point Av., the NYCT Subway service tweeted.

Straphangers should continue to expect delays as train service resumes.