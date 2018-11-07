Midterm election ends in historic firsts for women, minorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A record number of women were elected to the House on Tuesday, nearly two years after women spilled out into the streets of Washington and in cities across the country in defiance of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

As of Wednesday, voters were on track to send at least 100 women to the House, surpassing the previous record of 84. According to data compiled by The Associated Press, 237 women ran for the House as major-party candidates this year. That number is expected to grow, as results had not been called for more than a dozen races in which women are running.

Women also reached a record number in the Senate. As of Wednesday, 24 women were set to serve in the Senate come January, one more woman than the current record of 23.

Here are some ways how the 2018 midterm election ended in historic firsts for women and minorities:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won New York’s 14th Congressional District, will be the youngest ever member of Congress. Tish James became the first woman in New York to be elected attorney general and the first African-American woman to be elected to statewide office. Michigan's Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota's Ilhan Omar, both Democrats, will be the first Muslim women in the House of Representatives. Sharice Davids of Kansas and Deb Haaland of New Mexico, also Democrats, will be the first Native American women in the House of Representatives. Massauchusette’s Ayanna Pressley will become the first black woman to represent the state in the House of Representatives. Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia will be the first Latinas from Texas in the House of Representatives.

"Now, listen, I know for a fact none of us ran to make history, we ran to make change. However, the historical significance of this evening is not lost on me. The significance of history is not lost on me, including my personal one,” said Ayanna Pressley, after her historic win in Massachusetts.