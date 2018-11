SAYVILLE, N.Y. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday night for his alleged involvement in hate crimes on Long Island.

Ronald Tyler Witt, 21, was arrested and faces six counts of petit larceny as a hate crime, police said.

Witt is accused of stealing an LGBTQ flag from the front of the Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ at 131 Middle Road in Sayville, authorities said.

Additional flags were also reported stolen from the church on Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 15, Oct. 20, and Nov. 6.