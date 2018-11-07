Hate crimes targeting Jewish communities on the rise in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Year to date, crime continue to drop in the City, but this month, the NYPD saw an uptick in hate crimes, particularly those targeting Jewish communities, the NYPD said.

“There is a lot of hatred out there, too much hate,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Police reported 309 hate crimes from January to October, compared to 297 in 2017. This year alone , 159 - more than half - were anti-Semitic.

It’s an ugly trend. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said

"None of it will ever be tolerated in New York City," he said. "Everybody in NYC and our nation should pay attention to what happened in Pittsburgh and understand it should never happen in our nation.”

Several recent incidents are very concerning to the Police Commissioner, including a group of teens in Brooklyn targeting a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. Officials said the same group threw a pipe inside a synagogue.

Disturbing surveillance video shows the incidents. Polices are also still looking for video of the person responsible for defacing the African Burial Ground National Monument in Lower Manhattan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).