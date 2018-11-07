Democrats take control of the US House, Trump argues with reporters at press briefing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump declared the 2018 midterm elections a victory for Republicans.

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives Tuesday while Republicans maintained their majority in the U. S. Senate.

Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic House leader from California reacted to the results, “American people want to put an end to unchecked GOP control of Washington restoring again the checks and balances envisioned by our founders.”

"The Democrats in the House will have to decide just how much presidential harassment they think is good strategy," Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Wednesday. "I'm not so sure it'll work for them.”

During an hour-long press briefing Wednesday, President Trump told reporters “last night the Republican party defied history.”

He also clashed with several reporters. During an intense exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta the President said, “when you report fake news, which CNN does a lot. You are the enemy of the people."

CNN responded in a statement online saying “the President’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangers, they are disturbingly un-American. While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has a sworn obligation to protect it.”