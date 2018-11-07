Delgado ousts GOP’s Faso in NY House race

Democrat Antonio Delgado has ousted freshman Republican U.S. Rep. John Faso in a swing district in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Delgado, who is black, won Tuesday despite Republican ads that called him as a “big-city liberal” and claimed he denigrated women, police and American values during a brief rap career years ago.

His supporters said Republicans went too far with racially-charged attacks in a district that is 90 percent white.

Delgado is a corporate lawyer and former Rhodes scholar who campaigned on universal access to Medicare, creating jobs and eliminating tax loopholes for the rich.

Faso joined Congress last year. He was previously a state assemblyman.

Democrats seeking to flip the House had targeted the sprawling district stretching from New York City’s northernmost suburbs to rural areas near Albany.