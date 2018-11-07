Board of Elections blamed for polling site problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The polls are closed and the results are in, but not with some frustration at several polling sites throughout New York City and New Jersey.

Tuesday’s mid-term elections pushed voters to the polls, but problems at the polls plagued the Board of Elections.

Many who were out in the polls complained of long lines, broken scanners and late poll-site openings.

In New Jersey, many voters reported similar problems.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was just one of the chorus of voices denouncing the Election Day nightmare.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted the situation was “absolutely unacceptable,” calling for reform of the Board of Elections from “top to bottom.”

City Council Speaker Cory Johnson, calling for the Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan to resign.

PIX11 received dozens of reports from viewers facing issues on Election Day.