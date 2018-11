NEW YORK — Voters in New York will cast their ballots Thursday for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other key races in the state’s primary.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

To find your polling place, click here.

If you are experiencing problems or issues at the polls, the Attorney General is urging voters to call the office’s hotline at 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov at any time between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.