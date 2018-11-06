Democrat Max Rose ousts Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan, unseating only Republican in NYC’s congressional delegation

Democrat Max Rose has defeated U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan, unseating the only Republican member of New York City’s congressional delegation.

Rose is an Army veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan in 2013. He beat the odds in defeating Donovan in a district that covers Staten Island and a small part of Brooklyn.

New York’s 11th Congressional District was Trump Country in the last national election.

Unlike other Democratic candidates in liberal New York, Rose didn’t make President Donald Trump’s leadership a central issue of his campaign, campaigning instead on nonpartisan issues like fixing national infrastructure and fighting the opioid addiction epidemic.

Donovan was Staten Island’s district attorney before being elected to Congress in 2015 in a special election. He was re-elected for a full term in 2016