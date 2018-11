Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Margo Hones from Harlem has trouble walking now but she says nothing will stop her from exercising her right to vote.

“You have got to make it happen! And vote no matter what,” said Jones.

PIX11 News teamed up with Prestige Car Service and HCCI, Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, for the third year in a row, to ensure seniors, from the Bronx to Harlem, could get to the polls.

