NYC Council speaker calls for resignation of Board of Elections exec over polling-site chaos

NEW YORK — Broken scanners, long lines and late poll-site openings have impacted voters across New York City Tuesday, prompting City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to call for the resignation of Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan.

PIX11 received dozens of reports from viewers facing issues on Election Day.

“All voting machines are broken at PS 130 In Brooklyn right now,” Brooklyn voter Scott Teplin said. “Waiting for a tech to arrive.”

Teplin said he tried to vote twice, but he had to leave. While he tells PIX11 he will be back later “no matter what,” it is not known if everyone else who had to leave were able to return.

Some voters said poll sites opened after 6 a.m., and one woman tweeted video of firefighters being called to open the doors at a Brooklyn center.

Others shared images of long lines, including people waiting in the rain.

The chaos prompted Johnson to tweet:

“Every election is like Groundhog Day: long lines, polling site issues, huge problems. Now we’re blaming the weather? It’s unacceptable & unfair to voters. Michael Ryan should resign & we should begin a top to bottom review of how this happened. It’s time for new leadership at BOE”

PIX11 has reached out to Ryan for comment.

To report problems, call 866-VOTE-NYC.

If you would like to share your experience with PIX11, please email us at news@pix11.com, message us on Facebook or tweet using the hashtag #PIXPollProblems

