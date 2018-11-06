Election Day problems: Reports of broken scanners, long lines and late poll-site openings in tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Not even two hours since the polls opened in New York and New Jersey, voters are reporting issues at polling sites.

"One scanner was completely fine, one was temporarily down but quickly fixed and the third and last scanner was not working at all as of 6:30," one voter said about PS 150 on 43rd Avenue in the Sunnyside section of Queens.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Unlike many other states where millions of votes have already been cast, New York doesn't have early voting, though many have mailed in absentee ballots.

In Jersey City, Gov. Phil Muprhy's communication director, Mahen Gunaratna, tweeted video of a massive line that wrapped around several school hallways at 8:05 a.m.:

In other parts of New Jersey, voters expressed their frustrations.

"Already a problem in Union. The one voting machine in District 29 isn't working... Ppl being told to come back in an hour when a new mach will be in place," a voter in Union County, N.J. tweeted.

Another voter told PIX11 the Urban Assembly School of Law and Justice on Adams Street in Brooklyn opened 20 minutes late.

At the Bereukelen Community Center in Brooklyn, a voter said poll workers did not have keys to open the doors, and were told to come back at 7 a.m., even though the poll location opened at 6 a.m.

A voter tweeted video of the firefighters opening the doors at the center.

@ABC7NY UPDATE: The Polling workers stated that they do not have the key to open the doors and now we have to wait til 7 to vote. The voting booth was supposed to be open at 6am. pic.twitter.com/dT9ZRueBUG — Jay (@SwankyGT) November 6, 2018

Excuse me, @BOENYC. Why did my friend just go to his polling site in #Brooklyn to be told it’s not open yet? 🤔🤔🤔🤔

It’s 7am and this his only time to vote due to work. — A. Mikaelson 🌙 (@Sophistifunkk) November 6, 2018

@MSNBC 6am this morning, Already problems with the ballot scannor. 1st error message ballot not readable 2nd ballot didn't drop in the box. 3rd your vote was counted.

?????????. Sunset Park Brooklyn. — Angela Velez (@AngelaMichaela) November 6, 2018

Seriously, can someone wake up @GovMurphy and have him explain why my polling place in Somerset was locked until 6:30 am and the poll workers are still setting up. — (((DJ Curmudgeon))) (@djmrcurmudgeon) November 6, 2018

@NY1 scanners are broken at fort Hamilton senior center in bay ridge. Huge lines — John Houlihan (@mullethunt) November 6, 2018

3 of 5 scanners not working at PS 29 BK, and lines out the door — meantimebaby (@meantimebaby) November 6, 2018

To report problems on Election Day, call 866-VOTE-NYC.

If you experience any voting issues you would like to share, please email us at news@pix11.com, message us on Facebook or tweet using the hashtag #PIXPollProblems