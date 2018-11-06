Election Day problems: Reports of broken scanners, long lines and late poll-site openings in tri-state area

NEW YORK — Not even two hours since the polls opened in New York and New Jersey, voters are reporting issues at polling sites.
"One scanner was completely fine, one was temporarily down but quickly fixed and the third and last scanner was not working at all as of 6:30," one voter said about PS 150 on 43rd Avenue in the Sunnyside section of Queens.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Unlike many other states where millions of votes have already been cast, New York doesn't have early voting, though many have mailed in absentee ballots.
In Jersey City, Gov. Phil Muprhy's communication director, Mahen Gunaratna, tweeted video of a massive line that wrapped around several school hallways at 8:05 a.m.:
In other parts of New Jersey, voters expressed their frustrations.
"Already a problem in Union. The one voting machine in District 29 isn't working... Ppl being told to come back in an hour when a new mach will be in place," a voter in Union County, N.J. tweeted.
Another voter told PIX11 the Urban Assembly School of Law and Justice on Adams Street in Brooklyn opened 20 minutes late.
At the Bereukelen Community Center in Brooklyn, a voter said poll workers did not have keys to open the doors, and were told to come back at 7 a.m., even though the poll location opened at 6 a.m.
A voter tweeted video of the firefighters opening the doors at the center.
To report problems on Election Day, call 866-VOTE-NYC.
