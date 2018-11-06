Election Day incentives: Get FREE Shake Shack fries, coffee and more

NEW YORK — So it’s Election Day and you still need incentives to vote? Maybe some free Shake Shack, coffee, rides and more will do it for you.

Tuesday only, enjoy the following for free (or at least cheaper than it will be on Wednesday):

Shake Shack: Gobble up free fries with any purchase. You can get the freebie by showing your “I Voted” sticker, or through the app by adding crinkle cuts to your order and including the code “ivoted.”

Black Seed Bagels: Present your “I Voted” sticker and receive a Stumptown coffee on the house.

Birch Coffee: Drink up a free drip coffee after presenting your “I Voted” sticker.

Toby’s Estate: Show off your “I Voted” sticker and get $1 off a drip coffee.

Chameleon Cold-Brew: If you headed straight home after voting and missed out on all the free stuff, there’s at least way to receive free coffee without getting back off the couch. Tweet a picture of yourself wearing the “I Vote” sticker, and include @chameleoncoldbrew and #FuelYourVote, to win a VIP voucher for one free 10 ounce ready-to-enjoy coffee.

Bobo’s: These might be gone by the time you arrive at Times Square, but if you make it before they’re gone, Bobo’s is giving out mini bars when you shot off your “I Voted” sticker.

California Tortilla: New Jersey and Connecticut voters who say “I voted” can enjoy free chips and queso with any in-store purchase.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Ok, so you don’t have to vote for this deal, but Potbelly says you should. With any purchase, customers will get a free cookie Tuesday.

Taco John’s: Election Day is also National Nachos Day — who knew? Get free chips and nacho cheese at Taco John’s. Don’t know what that is? You must not fly in and out of Terminal 1 at Kennedy Airport very often.

FREE / DISCOUNTED TRANSPORTATION