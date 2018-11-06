Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeats Republican that Trump called ‘outstanding’ for New Jersey House district

Democrat Mikie Sherrill has defeated a Republican state lawmaker President Donald Trump called “outstanding” in New Jersey’s open 11th District, picking up a seat for Democrats.

Sherrill defeated attorney and Assemblyman Jay Webber on Tuesday. Webber has held state office since 2008 and was backed by Trump on Twitter.

Sherrill is a former Navy pilot and prosecutor who has not held or sought office before and who built a massive campaign war chest.

The seat was up for grabs after 12-term Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen announced his retirement.

The district has been a GOP stronghold but just narrowly voted for Trump in 2016.

Sherrill campaigned on undoing the 2017 federal tax overhaul’s cap on state and local tax deductions and stressed her support for health care for everyone.

Webber ran as a conservative backer of Trump.