Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand of New York re-elected to the Senate

WASHINGTON — Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, has defeated Republican challenger Chele Farley to win re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Gillibrand was heavily favored in Tuesday’s election and has been talked about as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

At a recent debate, Gillibrand pledged to serve her entire six-year Senate term.

Gillibrand was appointed in 2009 to the Senate seat vacated when Hillary Clinton was nominated secretary of state.

She rose to prominence in the #MeToo movement last year when she was the first Democratic senator to publicly call for fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations.

She has also focused on sexual assault in the military and on college campuses.

Farley works in the financial services industry. She’s never held elected office.