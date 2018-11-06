Democrats Pallone, Payne Jr, Watson Coleman, Pascrell, Gottheimer; Republican Chris Smith win re-election to U.S. House in NJ

NEW JERSEY — Democrat Frank Pallone won re-election to the U.S. House in New Jersey’s 6th congressional district.

Pallone was re-elected to a 16th term against Republican Richard Pezzullo.

Republican Chris Smith also re-election to the U.S. House in New Jersey’s 4th congressional district. Smith defeated Democratic Navy veteran Josh Welle to win a 20th term in central and coastal New Jersey’s 4th District.

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. defeated Republican Agha Khan to win a fifth term in New Jersey’s 10th District.

Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman won re-election to U.S. House in New Jersey’s 12th congressional district.

Democrat Bill Pascrell won re-election to U.S. House in New Jersey’s 9th congressional district.

Democrat Josh Gottheimer won re-election to U.S. House in New Jersey’s 5th congressional district.

New Jersey residents also voted Tuesday whether to approve $500 million in bonds that would fund educational projects, including school security and vocational schools.