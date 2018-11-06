Democrat Bob Menendez wins re-election to U.S. Senate from New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — Democrat Bob Menendez just won re-election to U.S. Senate from New Jersey.

This will be Menendez’ third term.

He was facing Republican candidate Bob Hugin.

Hugin seized on Menendez’s 2017 federal trial, which ended with the corruption charges being dropped, but also led to a harshly worded Senate Ethics Committee admonishment.

Menendez had tried to link Hugin to President Donald Trump, highlighting past contributions to him, but his campaign has been outspent thanks to Hugin’s deep pockets.

New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.

The race was particularly significant because Democrats are defending 26 seats, including 10 incumbents running in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

