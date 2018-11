Democrats Espaillat, Velazquez, Jeffries, Serrano, Meng, Maloney, Clarke, Nadler, Lowey from NY win re-election to House

NEW YORK — Several incumbent Democrats won their re-election campaigns for the U.S. House in New York on Tuesday.

Adriano Espaillat won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 13th congressional district.

Nydia Velazquez won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 7th congressional district.

Hakeem Jeffries won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 8th congressional district.

Jose E. Serrano won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 15th congressional district.

Grace Meng won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 6th congressional district.

Carolyn Maloney won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 12th congressional district.

Yvette Clarke won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 9th congressional district.

Jerrold Nadler won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 10th congressional district.

Nita Lowey won re-election to U.S. House in New York’s 17th congressional district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.