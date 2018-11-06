Catalina Cruz wins, will be first Dreamer to hold office in NY

QUEENS — Democrat Catalina Cruz will be the first Dreamer to hold office in New York following her election win on Tuesday.

She’ll hold an Assembly seat in Queens’ District 39.

Cruz beat Assemblywoman Ari Espinal and Yonel Letellier Sosa in the primary elections.

The Colombian-born Dreamer was raised in Queens after she came to the U.S. with her mother to escape a war-torn country. She grew up undocumented.

When President Donald Trump was elected, she felt the causes she believed in were in jeopardy, so she kicked off a campaign for office in District 39, where almost half the population is foreign-born.

Cruz will be the third Dreamer to serve in an elected office in the country.

She intends to focus on affordable housing, immigrant rights, small businesses, the MTA and street cleanliness.