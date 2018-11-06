Andrew Cuomo wins third term as New York governor follows in father’s footsteps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won his re-election campaign, beating Republican Marc Molinaro, among other candidates.

He’d beaten Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary.

He won a third term as the leader of the nation's fourth-largest state — a distinction that would put him in the company of former governors DeWitt Clinton, Al Smith, Nelson Rockefeller, George Pataki and his own father, the late Mario Cuomo.

He faced Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, as well as Libertarian Larry Sharpe, Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins and independent Stephanie Miner. Polls show Cuomo was far ahead in the race, and had a commanding financial advantage.

Cuomo sought to make the race about Trump, mocking Molinaro as a "Trump Mini-Me" and saying he is the best candidate to protect the state from any efforts to eliminate protections for immigrants, abortion rights or the environment. Considered a possible White House contender, Cuomo has said he will serve a full four years if re-elected.

Though polls show the race has tightened, Cuomo maintains a commanding lead.

