Don’t let NYC’s 2-page ballot confuse you

NEW YORK — In four of New York City's boroughs Tuesday, voters will have an extra step to casting their ballot on Election Day.

Each borough, except Staten Island, will have a perforated two-page ballot.

As with every other election year, voters will grab their ballot and head to a private booth where they can mark it.

This year, though, voters will need to make sure to separate the two ballots before placing it into the scanners.

The ballots are perforated, and tearing the pages apart should be easy. Once torn apart, the pages should be placed into scanners individually. If multiple ballots are inserted at the same time, election officials say scanners may jam.