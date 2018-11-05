‘She’s losing hope’: Puerto Rican grandma who survived Hurricane Maria is now homeless in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — She survived cancer, the death of her husband and the destruction of her home in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, but now a 65-year-old grandmother is homeless in New York City.

Rosa Rodriguez said she doesn't have the resources to help her mother, Anna Rivera.

“She cries everyday," Rodriguez said. "She’s losing hope."

Rivera sleeps some nights on a family friend's coach. She stays where she can each day.

Rodriguez has placed her mom on half a dozen city and community waiting lists for housing.

Homelessness is a harsh reality for many seniors in the city. By 2030, there will be 1.84 million seniors (65 and over) living in NYC, according to metro industrial area foundation.

PIX11 has reached out to several city agencies and community organizations on Rivera’s behalf.

